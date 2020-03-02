Mountain West women’s tournament: Wolf Pack pound Lobos in opener
Imani Lacy had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Da’ja Hamilton scored 19 points Sunday to lead eighth-seeded UNR to a 74-64 victory over No. 9 New Mexico in a first-round game of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Thomas &Mack Center.
UNR (15-15) plays top-seeded Fresno State (23-6) at noon Monday in a quarterfinal.
Jaedyn De La Cerda led New Mexico (15-17) with 20 points.
■ No. 7 Air Force 60, No. 10 Colorado State 48: Briana Autrey and Riley Snyder each scored 15 points and two other Falcons also reached double figures in the victory. Air Force (10-20) plays No. 2 Boise State (21-9) at 6 p.m. Monday.
Makenzie Ellis scored 19 points for the Rams (12-18).
■ No. 11 Utah State 81, No. 6 San Diego State 79, OT: Hailey Bassett’s jumper with three seconds left lifted the Aggies to the upset victory. She scored 29 points, making 8 of 13 shots that included hitting all three from 3-point range.
The Aggies (8-22) play No. 3 Wyoming (16-11) at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Taylor Kalmer scored 22 points for San Diego State (14-17), and Sophia Ramos had 19. The Aztecs never led.
It is the first time a No. 11 seed has won a tournament game.
