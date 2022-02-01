Muoka’s improved play boost ahead of UNLV-UNR matchup

While Bryce Hamilton’s 42 points were crucial against Colorado State, junior center David Muoka’s performance was an encouraging sign for the future of the forward rotation.

San Diego State's Trey Pulliam (4) shoots around UNLV's David Muoka (12) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

All season, coach Kevin Kruger and the UNLV men’s basketball team have had one goal for junior center David Muoka: Get mean.

“Having that no-friends mindset on the court, even at practice, that’s been helping too,” Muoka said.

The junior big man, who’s played inconsistent minutes trying to establish himself in Kruger’s rotation, had his best performance during UNLV’s 88-74 upset of Colorado State Saturday.

Muoka played a season-high 25 minutes, scoring 11 off the bench on an extremely efficient 5-for-6 night from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds and was part of a forward rotation with fifth-year big man Royce Hamm Jr. and Oklahoma transfer Victor Iwaukor, which shut down CSU’s David Roddy, an All-Mountain West first team selection in 2020-21.

Even after Hamm and Iwaukor got into foul trouble, Kruger trusted Muoka to play him in key moments down the stretch.

“It was huge, man,” Hamm said. “We’ve been trying to get David going every day. We know he practices hard. He plays hard.”

Hamm wasn’t Muoka’s only hype man. Kruger praised his junior center for the defense he provided Saturday, and for continuing to play his role, no matter what is asked of him. However, Kruger was most impressed by Muoka’s ability to fit into the offense against CSU. His 11 points were also a season best.

Muoka is simply trying to do whatever the team needs to win. He wants to establish himself as soon as he steps on the court. He said the advice he’s received from Hamm has been particularly useful as he continues to adjust to the Mountain West.

“Having a guy like that to look up to – fifth-year senior, coming from Texas, he’s already played on the big stage,” Muoka said.

Muoka’s emergence and senior Bryce Hamilton’s 42-point eruption were both encouraging signs for the Rebels (12-9, 4-4 Mountain West). But another factor for their strong performance against the Rams was the break in the schedule. For the first time in two weeks, UNLV had a chance to fully scout an opponent and prepare.

Hamilton said getting some rest after two weeks of games almost every other day also helped.

UNLV will look to take its momentum into rivalry week, as the Rebels welcome UNR to the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday. UNLV hasn’t beaten the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4) since the 2017-18 season, having lost eight consecutive matchups between the schools.

“I’ve never beat them since I’ve been here,” Hamilton said. “That’s definitely something I take personal. I just want to get a win against them.”

