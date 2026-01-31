‘My heart hurts’: Pastner hoping for Rebels’ turnaround in Mountain West play

After another uninspring loss, first-year coach Josh Pastner pledged to go back to the drawing board

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) tries to defend UNR guard Corey Camper Jr. (4) during their game at Lawlor Events Center in Reno Friday, January 30, 2026. (Melissa F. Knight/Reno Gazette Journal)

Halfway through Mountain West play, the Rebels don’t look like a credible contender for the league crown.

It’s a reality that physically pains first-year UNLV basketball coach Josh Pastner. And one he aims to change before it’s too late.

“My heart hurts right now. Really, my heart hurts. I feel pains in my heart,” Pastner said after his team failed to compete in a 89-76 road loss to in-state rival UNR on Friday.

Pastner offered the admission when asked what kind of energy his team will need to bring in its next matchup against the Wolf Pack.

“I can’t get on the floor to play for them, so I’ve got to have the guys to understand; it’s life or death every possession,” he added.

The Rebels (10-11, 5-5 Mountain West) certainly didn’t play like their lives were at stake in Reno, taking a third straight loss to fall below .500.

The result unfolded as UNLV played without star 6-foot-9 freshman Tyrin Jones, who is day-to-day with a shoulder injury he aggravated in a loss to New Mexico on Tuesday.

“Not an acceptable record at all for UNLV Runnin’ Rebel men’s basketball at all, I get that. And that’s on me,” Pastner said. “We’ve got 10 games before we play the conference tournament. So we’ve gotta see — can we get better, improve, clean some things up, hold the fort down until Tyrin gets back, and let’s see what we can do to be better than 5-5.”

Pastner emphasized that he’s still struggling to adapt to the lack of rim protection without Jones, who holds season averages of 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals. Jones’ absence was evident as UNLV was outscored in the paint 36-24. But the Rebels’ perimeter defense was also nonexistent, allowing the Wolf Pack to shoot 57 percent from three.

UNLV’s defensive struggles were especially evident in the second half.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who led the team with 26 points, sparked a 12-2 run to cut a 13-point deficit to five at halftime. Then, the Rebels’ chance to get back into game evaporated as they gave up a 17-3 run to open the second half, in which the Wolf Pack went on to score a whopping 56 points.

“We weren’t good defensively. There was no defense,” Pastner said. “What really started off the second half was our first four possessions. We turned it over. And you can’t (do that) at this level.”

The team’s defensive weakness and incosistency doesn’t align with Pastner’s motto of “grit and toughness.”

Consistent with his expectation of Gibbs-Lawhorn to set the tone for the Rebels, Pastner noted on Friday night that the point guard needed to do a better job to help contain the Wolf Pack, which was led by Corey Camper Jr.’s 32 points.

Gibbs-Lawhorn wasn’t the only player Pastner called out by name. He briefly mentioned 7-foot center Emmanuel Stephen, who went scoreless and fouled out for the sixth time this season.

Pastner also demanded more from guard Howie Fleming Jr., who is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season but was held to five points on Friday.

“He’s gonna be better for us,” Pastner said of Fleming. “He’s been a stat sheet stuffer this year, but 1-for-6 (from the field) with two turnovers in 22 minutes, we need more from Howie.”

Pastner still believes his team can make it work and acknowledged that there won’t be a singular performer to come to the rescue.

“I love our group. We’ll continue to get better. We’re going to figure it out. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. No one can save us but ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got to just get back to the drawing board.”

The Rebels’ adjustments will be tested with a road game at Fresno State next on Tuesday night.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.