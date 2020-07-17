NAIOP Southern Nevada announces Spotlight Awards winners

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.

NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony. (NAIOP Southern Nevada)

NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony. (NAIOP Southern Nevada)

NAIOP Southern Nevada NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.

There were no cocktail dresses, no tuxes, no uncomfortable shoes and no paid parking. Instead, nominees and winners celebrated with their favorite food and beverage from the comfort of their own home or conference room, with many NAIOP members holding their own Spotlight Awards watch parties with a few friends, family members and colleagues.

The following are Southern Nevada’s 2020 Spotlight Award recipients:

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS

Financial Firm of the Year

• CommCap Advisors

Engineering Firm of the Year

• Kimley-Horn

Brokerage Firm of the Year

• Colliers International

Property Management Firm of the Year

• Sun Property Management LLC

Architecture Firm of the Year

• Lee &Sakahara Architects Inc.

General Contracting Firm of the Year

• DC Building Group

Broker Team of the Year – Industrial

• Doherty Industrial Group, Colliers International

Broker Team of the Year – Office

• Thill Dillon Team, Colliers International

Broker Team of the Year – Retail

• Adam Malan, Deana and Malan Marcello Retail Investment Advisors, Logic Commercial Real Estate

Developing Leader of the Year

• Samantha Flaherty

Development Firm of the Year

• Panattoni Development Co.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

2019 Community Service Committee

• St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Project

Associate Member of the Year

• Chris Teachman

Principal Member of the Year

• Jay Heller

PROJECT AWARD WINNERS

Retail Tenant Improvement

• Shake Shack at LAS

Hospitality Tenant Improvement

• Palazzo Casino Remodel

Health Care Tenant Improvement

• UMC Emergency Room Renovation

Health Care Building

• UHS Spring Valley Constant Care

Redevelopment Project

• Planet 13 Las Vegas-Phase II Tenant Build-Outs

Multifamily Project

• UNLV The Degree

Mixed Use Development

• University Gateway

Special Use

• East Las Vegas Library

Office Tenant Improvement

• The Howard Hughes Corp. at Two Summerlin

Office Building

• UNLV | Harry Reid Research &Technology Park One

Industrial Tenant Improvement

• WIN Distribution

Industrial Building Build to Suit

• AMAZON LAS 7 Robotic Sort Facility

Industrial Building Spec

• I-15 Speedway Logistics Center 4

Industrial Park

• Warm Springs Business Center 1-4

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, It comprises more than 600 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 19,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy.

For more information, visit naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit naiop.org.