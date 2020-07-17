NAIOP Southern Nevada announces Spotlight Awards winners
NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.
There were no cocktail dresses, no tuxes, no uncomfortable shoes and no paid parking. Instead, nominees and winners celebrated with their favorite food and beverage from the comfort of their own home or conference room, with many NAIOP members holding their own Spotlight Awards watch parties with a few friends, family members and colleagues.
The following are Southern Nevada’s 2020 Spotlight Award recipients:
INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS
Financial Firm of the Year
• CommCap Advisors
Engineering Firm of the Year
• Kimley-Horn
Brokerage Firm of the Year
• Colliers International
Property Management Firm of the Year
• Sun Property Management LLC
Architecture Firm of the Year
• Lee &Sakahara Architects Inc.
General Contracting Firm of the Year
• DC Building Group
Broker Team of the Year – Industrial
• Doherty Industrial Group, Colliers International
Broker Team of the Year – Office
• Thill Dillon Team, Colliers International
Broker Team of the Year – Retail
• Adam Malan, Deana and Malan Marcello Retail Investment Advisors, Logic Commercial Real Estate
Developing Leader of the Year
• Samantha Flaherty
Development Firm of the Year
• Panattoni Development Co.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
2019 Community Service Committee
• St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Project
Associate Member of the Year
• Chris Teachman
Principal Member of the Year
• Jay Heller
PROJECT AWARD WINNERS
Retail Tenant Improvement
• Shake Shack at LAS
Hospitality Tenant Improvement
• Palazzo Casino Remodel
Health Care Tenant Improvement
• UMC Emergency Room Renovation
Health Care Building
• UHS Spring Valley Constant Care
Redevelopment Project
• Planet 13 Las Vegas-Phase II Tenant Build-Outs
Multifamily Project
• UNLV The Degree
Mixed Use Development
• University Gateway
Special Use
• East Las Vegas Library
Office Tenant Improvement
• The Howard Hughes Corp. at Two Summerlin
Office Building
• UNLV | Harry Reid Research &Technology Park One
Industrial Tenant Improvement
• WIN Distribution
Industrial Building Build to Suit
• AMAZON LAS 7 Robotic Sort Facility
Industrial Building Spec
• I-15 Speedway Logistics Center 4
Industrial Park
• Warm Springs Business Center 1-4
