NCAA cancels March Madness, other events due to coronavirus

The NCAA took the unprecedented step Thursday of canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring championships.

UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte at Earl E. Wilson Stadium at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

As the NCAA remained silent Thursday morning into early afternoon, the nation’s conferences, including the Mountain West, stepped into the void and announced various athletic events were being postponed or canceled because of the increasing threat of coronavirus.

When the NCAA finally made itself heard, the governing body for collegiate sports took the stunning step of not only canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, but all remaining winter and spring championships.

At the end of its statement announcing the decision, the NCAA said “this decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Before the NCAA decision, Duke and Kansas had decided to suspend all athletic activities indefinitely. And at the professional level, the NBA and NHL had announced they were suspending play.

UNLV goes dark

The NCAA’s decision means UNLV had to shut down its teams in baseball, softball, women’s track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

“I’m sure the right decision was made,” UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte said in a text message. “If this saves one life, it’s worth it. I trust the people making the decision. Feel bad for our kids though. Tough deal.”

Senior pitcher Ryan Hare, who battled back from Tommy John elbow surgery that cost him the 2017 season, lamented having his college career end this way.

Hare, who was 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA, tweeted: “5 years at Unlv, 5 years of growth, 15 months of rehab, overcoming tons of adversity to get to this point just to have my final season cut short… this will never sit right with me.”

Freshman swimmer Panos Bolanos had qualified in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke to compete in the NCAA swimming and diving championships March 25-28 in Indianapolis.

The men’s golf team competes on a national level every year.

Neither will have any chance now.

“We want to play when possible, but we want to be safe for the players,” men’s golf coach Dwaine Knight said in a text message. “… It is a new world for all of us!!”

Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement that she was meeting with each team Thursday.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes,” she said. “They have worked so hard to get to this point and they want to compete, but until our student-athletes are able to return to competition, we understand and will do all we can to keep them healthy.”

What this means for spring football practices under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo is uncertain. A UNLV spokesman said the athletic department is working with campus, Mountain West and governmental officials to determine next steps.

Arroyo tweeted that “all recruiting-related activities & public visits” through April 30 would be suspended “while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing landscape.”

The Mountain West later announced that all in-person recruiting for any sport would be prohibited for now.

Conferences take lead

Before the NCAA took its unprecedented action, 16 conferences scrapped tournament basketball play, including the Pac-12 men and the Western Athletic Conference men and women in Las Vegas.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in an interview posted to the league website that the decision was made after consulting with NCAA president Mark Emmert and other league commissioners.

The Pac-12 had announced Wednesday that games at T-Mobile Arena would be played before a limited crowd of essential personnel, along with family and friends.

“We’ve been monitoring what’s been going on in the rest of the sports world,” Scott said. “It became clear that we needed to take the next step out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare and the health of our student-athletes. Reluctantly, we came to this next conclusion that we should halt for the moment competition until the situation becomes a little bit more clear and not just for our basketball players but all our student-athletes.”

Oregon was awarded the conference championship.

