UNLV saves record 3-point streak, but blown out by New Mexico
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to New Mexico on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in a dismal effort for back-to-back Mountain West home defeats.
It might be hard to believe by looking at the 89-61 score, but UNLV’s loss to New Mexico on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center could have been worse.
Midway through the second half, the Rebels had not hit a 3-point shot, threatening the nation’s longest streak with at least one 3.
Despite the stark point differential, the Rebels’ 39-year-old NCAA record was top of mind for most fans, as illustrated by one taking advantage of the silence provided by the low-energy crowd to shout, “Hit a (expletive) three!”
To the relief of every fan in attendance, Al Green connected from deep with 11:46 left and saved the record, which has been held for 1,280 games since the NCAA adopted the 3-point line in 1986–87.
Other than that, UNLV coach Josh Pastner couldn’t find many silver linings.
“We got out butts kicked. Thank the good lord we made a 3-pointer, and I thought Naas Cunningham gave us some good minutes,” Pastner said. “Other than that, we were terrible.”
Issac Williamson and Cunningham scored nine points each for UNLV (10-10, 5-4 Mountain West).
Fan-favorite freshman Tyrin Jones was subbed out two minutes into the game after New Mexico started on a 4-0 run. He later returned to the bench with a shoulder brace but did not return to the game.
Tomislav Buljan led the Lobos (17-4, 8-2 Mountain West) with 18 points.
