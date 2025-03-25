New Rebels basketball coach arrives with checkered past

Before he was hired as the UNLV men’s basketball coach, Josh Pastner had a tumultuous run at Georgia Tech and an abrupt exit from Memphis.

Hill: Hate for new UNLV hire seems misplaced, despite notable history

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

New UNLV basketball coach Josh Pastner arrives with a few skeletons in his closet.

Pastner had a tumultuous run at Georgia Tech that included an NCAA investigation and the Yellow Jackets being banned from postseason play for major recruiting violations. Several of the sanctions against the men’s basketball program were later overturned.

That investigation also led to a bizarre extortion case involving Pastner and one of his former friends who provided improper benefits to Georgia Tech players under Pastner’s watch.

Toss in his exit from Memphis when the school was so disappointed with Pastner’s performance that it paid him to take another job, and there’s plenty of baggage, along with a 276-187 career coaching record and five NCAA Tournament appearances.

