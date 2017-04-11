New season tickets available for UNLV men’s basketball

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies instructs his players at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New season tickets for the 2017-18 UNLV men’s basketball season are now on sale.

The team’s ticket packages have changed a lot since last year, after a season where the team set a program record with 21 losses under first-year head coach Marvin Menzies.

A “Spring Special” is available for new sales until June 1, where fans can save up to $20 on each new season ticket. Prices start as low as $114.

Current season ticket holders who have not yet renewed may do so at a discounted rate until June 1.

In addition, the major gift requirement has been eliminated for season tickets in Lower Bowl sections 4 & 5, while the major gift requirement in Lower Bowl 2 & 3 has been reduced. The annual required priority donations remain the same as in the past.

The Rebels are also introducing the Season Ticket Holder Perks Program, which includes special season ticket holder-only events, ticket discounts with UNLV partners and other exclusive benefits throughout the season.

Tickets may be purchased online at UNLVtickets.com, at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office or by calling 702-739-FANS (3267).