New UNLV guard settling into role despite early jitters

Sophomore Jackie Johnson III impressed UNLV coach Kevin Kruger with his defense in UNLV’s season-opening win. Johnson’s confident his offense will come.

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) takes an open shot over Southern University Jaguars guard P.J. Byrd (3) during the second half of a men's basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) is fouled by Southern University Jaguars forward Jalen Reynolds (12) during the second half of a men's basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III admitted he had some pregame nerves. Playing his first official game Monday in a Rebel uniform after transferring from Duquesne, the sophomore liked the looks he got early. He just needed to settle into the game.

“A lot of jitters, a lot of excitement,” Johnson said describing his state of mind. “I feel like it showed, too.”

He only scored two points in the first half of UNLV’s 66-56 season-opening win against Southern, going 0 of 5 from the floor with two turnovers. It was a tough start for a player whose scoring will be critical for the Rebels this season.

However, Johnson found his rhythm in the second half. He finished with 10 points in 16 minutes, one of three Rebels in double figures.

UNLV is back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when it welcomes Incarnate Word of the Southland Conference to the Thomas & Mack Center.

“He was a huge reason we sparked that run in the second half,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said after the game.

Johnson went 2 of 4 from the field after intermission. He also made the first 3 of his Rebels career, a deep shot from the left wing. It was one of only four UNLV-made 3s. The former Duquesne guard made his biggest impact at the free-throw line, going 5 of 6.

Kruger didn’t give Johnson any advice at halftime. He knew the sophomore was playing with lots of excitement, and the Rebels want him to shoot the ball a lot.

The UNLV coach said Johnson will acknowledge the bench when he’s taken a less-than-optimal shot, which lets the coaching staff know he is still trying to fit within the offense. The Rebels averaged 13 seconds per possession Monday, a little quick for Kruger’s taste.

“If they’re clean, open looks, doing what we want to be doing, that’s one thing,” Kruger said. “A couple of them were just too quick, too fast.”

Johnson liked the quality of shots he got Monday. During the second half, he simply stayed aggressive and tried to focus on making the correct play.

While Johnson’s scoring was important, Kruger was most impressed by the sophomore’s efforts on defense. Unlike several of the new playes on the UNLV roster like fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet and senior forward Luis Rodriguez, Johnson — a 5-foot-11-inch guard — didn’t arrive with a polished defensive resume.

Against Southern, Kruger tasked Johnson and Parquet with picking up the opposing point guards at full court. The UNLV coach said it forced the Jaguars to start their offense higher up the court. Kruger also said Johnson and Parquet disrupted the Southern offense’s set plays, which helped UNLV force 28 turnovers.

Johnson said he’s enjoyed playing for Kruger and will continue to focus on doing his job on both sides of the ball.

“(Kruger) is an easy guy to play for,” Johnson said. “He tells us what he expects of us as a whole, as a group. It’s not necessarily about what each guy’s role is … it’s more about doing what we know we’re supposed to do.”

