No. 12 UNR cruises to 89-73 victory over UNLV

UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) drives on Nevada forward Tre'Shawn Thurman (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives the baseline against Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO — Jordan Caroline and twins Caleb and Cody Martin combined to score 67 points to lead No. 12 UNR to an 89-73 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West) have won six of the past seven meetings with UNLV (15-13, 9-7).

Amauri Hardy led UNLV with 19 points. Kris Clyburn scored 18 and Noah Robotham 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

