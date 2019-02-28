No. 12 UNR cruises to 89-73 victory over UNLV

RENO — Jordan Caroline and twins Caleb and Cody Martin combined to score 67 points to lead No. 12 UNR to an 89-73 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.
The Wolf Pack (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West) have won six of the past seven meetings with UNLV (15-13, 9-7).
Amauri Hardy led UNLV with 19 points. Kris Clyburn scored 18 and Noah Robotham 16.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
