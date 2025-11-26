No. 8 Alabama runs away from UNLV at Players Era Championship

The Rebels fell to 0-2 in bracket play at the Players Era Championship and will play a Big Ten opponent in Thursday’s consolation r0und at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Alabama forward London Jemison (6) drives to the basket past UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) is fouled by UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) grabs a rebound in front of Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UNLV couldn’t keep up with No. 8 Alabama in a 115-76 loss Tuesday night in the Players Era Championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Rebels (3-4) finished bracket play in the event 0-2 and will play Rutgers (4-3) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation game at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Dra Gibbs Lawhorn scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half to lead UNLV, which also got 18 points from freshman Issac Williamson.

The Rebels were without five scholarship players, as they learned just before the game that Alabama transfer Naas Cunningham would be unavailable to play against his former team because of an ankle injury.

Aden Holloway went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and led the Crimson Tide (4-2) with 26 points to pace six Alabama players in double figures.

