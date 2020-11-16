No fans for end of UNLV football, start of UNLV basketball

No fans the rest of the football season at Allegiant Stadium, or at Thomas and Mack Center or Cox Pavilion to start the basketball season.

Fans fill the arena before the start of a basketball game between UNLV and UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV football will play its final two regular-season home games without fans in attendance, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their seasons without crowds, the athletic department announced Monday.

The football program was previously allowed to host 2,000 people for its first two games at Allegiant Stadium. COVID-19 cases in Nevada have been spiking since, however. The state is experiencing the highest numbers of daily new cases since the pandemic began.

The decision means UNLV football will play in an empty stadium Nov. 27 against Wyoming and Dec. 4 at Boise State. The basketball programs are both expected to begin their seasons Nov. 25.

Season ticket holders have three options: They can defer funds towards season tickets for next year, they can donate the money to the Rebel Athletic Fund or they can receive a refund. The first two options allow fans to keep their same seats for next season.

UNLV said it will “will stay abreast of developments and health recommendations to determine if fans are able to attend home basketball games as the seasons progress.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.