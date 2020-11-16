75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

No fans for end of UNLV football, start of UNLV basketball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2020 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2020 - 2:33 pm
Fans fill the arena before the start of a basketball game between UNLV and UNR at the Thomas &a ...
Fans fill the arena before the start of a basketball game between UNLV and UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV football will play its final two regular-season home games without fans in attendance, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their seasons without crowds, the athletic department announced Monday.

The football program was previously allowed to host 2,000 people for its first two games at Allegiant Stadium. COVID-19 cases in Nevada have been spiking since, however. The state is experiencing the highest numbers of daily new cases since the pandemic began.

The decision means UNLV football will play in an empty stadium Nov. 27 against Wyoming and Dec. 4 at Boise State. The basketball programs are both expected to begin their seasons Nov. 25.

Season ticket holders have three options: They can defer funds towards season tickets for next year, they can donate the money to the Rebel Athletic Fund or they can receive a refund. The first two options allow fans to keep their same seats for next season.

UNLV said it will “will stay abreast of developments and health recommendations to determine if fans are able to attend home basketball games as the seasons progress.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
3
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
4
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
5
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NORWALK, CA - JUNE 02: Arthur Kaluma from Universal Academy dunks the ball during the Pangos Al ...
UNLV gets commitment from 4-star Arizona forward
By / RJ

Arizona senior Arthur Kaluma announced his oral commitment to UNLV on Thursday. The 6-foot-8-inch forward plays at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.