‘Nothing to say’: Rebels blow late lead, lose on 5-point play

No. 20 Utah State scored five points on its final possession to rally for a stunning victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Saturday.

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) is dejected after a close loss as Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) celebrates during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) crashes off the chest of Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) on a pick during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) and forward Kalib Boone (10) celebrate another score over the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) bodies up to the boards against Utah State Aggies forward Kalifa Sakho (34) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) celebrates a big basket against Utah State Aggies forward Kalifa Sakho (34) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) extends past Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) for a lay up during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) is fouled hard by both Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) and forward Great Osobor (1) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) elevates for a basket over Utah State Aggies guard Darius Brown II (10) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass as Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) leaps to defend during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) looks to pass while surrounded by UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) on the floor during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) is held by Utah State Aggies forward Kalifa Sakho (34) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) gets off a three-point basket attempt over Utah State Aggies guard Darius Brown II (10) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) gets off a three-point basket attempt over Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is dejected after missing his last basket for the win against Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger calls a play against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) slaps the ball away from Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) and teammates attempt to defend the basket from Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) steals the ball from Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans are excited as the team lead the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) sets up to dunk the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) and forward Kalib Boone (10) double team Utah State Aggies guard Josh Uduje (14) under the basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) winces while grabbing his left knee on the bench against the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) massages his left knee on the bench against the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player grabs the net momentarily as UNLV battles the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) posts up for a basket over Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans scramble for t-shirts tossed into the crowd in a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) and Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) battle on the boards during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) looks to the ball as UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) crashes to the floor during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) grabs a rebound against Utah State Aggies forward Kalifa Sakho (34) as UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) crashes to the floor during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) watches the ball fall through the basket as UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) scores after contact during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV players and coaches stand for the National Anthem to face the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV players and coaches stand for the National Anthem to face the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) and teammates turn from the flame in pregame activities before facing the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is introduced and welcomed by teammates in pregame activities before facing the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

By all rights, the game should have been finished when Luis Rodriguez sank two free throws with 14 seconds remaining.

The UNLV men’s basketball team held a four-point lead and was seemingly guaranteed an upset win over No. 20 Utah State.

Aggies guard Darius Brown II responded with a deep, contested 3 from the right wing to cut Utah State’s deficit to one when disaster struck UNLV.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone was called for a foul while boxing out Utah State forward Great Osobor. The shot was already in the air, so Brown’s 3 counted and Osobor went to the free-throw line.

Osobor, a career 66.5 percent free-throw shooter entering Saturday, nailed both shots to secure a five-point possession for Utah State.

UNLV freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer, and the Rebels lost 87-86 as boos erupted around the Thomas & Mack Center, mainly directed at the officials.

“Up four with 14 seconds left, that’s usually — you’re going to win most of those games,” said coach Kevin Kruger, who added he didn’t receive an explanation from the referees for the call.

Lead official Deldre Carr later said in a statement: “The 3-point shot was released prior to the common foul on UNLV. Therefore, the 3-point shot counts and the common foul was penalized with two shots per rule AR 265.”

The Rebels (8-7, 1-2 Mountain West) led for all but eight seconds of the game, but were unable to close out their second win over a ranked team this season. Utah State (16-1, 4-0) extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 15.

“There’s nothing to say to the guys after a game like that,” Kruger said. “There’s nothing you can tell an athlete and a player after that.”

Rodriguez, a sixth-year wing, led the Rebels with 23 points on 50 percent shooting, including three 3s. He also added a team-best nine rebounds, six coming on the offensive side, and two steals in one of his best all-around performances in a UNLV uniform.

Kalib Boone added 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Thomas had 10 points and a career-high 11 assists, while junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. scored 11 off the bench. UNLV forced 11 turnovers, which it converted into 16 points.

Osobor scored 24 points, including going 12 of 13 from the charity stripe. Senior Ian Martinez also had 24 for the Aggies, going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

“We’re going to move on from it,” Kruger said.

UNLV started off on the front foot. The Rebels took an early 19-10 lead behind Rodriguez and got massive contributions from Whaley. The former junior college transfer scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half while doing a good job on Osobor. The Utah State forward was held to four points on 1-of-5 shooting entering halftime.

The Rebels led 47-40 at the break and might have led by more if it weren’t for Martinez and the Aggies’ 3-point shooting. Utah State went 6 of 11 from deep in the first half despite shooting just 31.5 percent from 3 during the season, with four of Martinez’s 3s coming before the break.

UNLV seemed more than capable of holding off Utah State in the second half. Thomas drew a wild three-point play on a midrange jumper with 17:42 remaining to extend the Rebels’ lead to 58-45.

Utah State stayed within striking distance, however, utilizing a 1-3-1 zone that flustered the UNLV offense midway through the second half. Offensively, the Aggies forced the ball into Osobor in the low post against UNLV’s undersized forwards.

The junior from Bradford, England, scored 20 points in the second half. His first miss from the floor came with 2:24 remaining.

Osobor also put the Rebels in foul trouble. Whaley picked up his fourth foul with almost seven minutes on the clock and was restricted to just eight second-half minutes. Fifth-year wing Keylan Boone got his fourth foul while guarding Osobor with two minutes remaining to set up the final sequence.

“There’s nothing, nothing that makes you feel better after that,” Kruger said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.