Offense sputters as UNLV loses MW opener to San Diego State

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) attempts to block a shot by San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends against San Diego State Aztecs guard Adam Seiko (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) celebrates after a penalty is called against San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. At left is UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) and at right is San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson (0). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State Aztecs guard Keith Dinwiddie Jr. (10) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) while San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) jumps behind them during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s offense sputtered in the second half of its Mountain West opener Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, and the Rebels fell 62-55 to San Diego State.

Donovan Williams scored 16 points to lead UNLV (8-6, 0-1 Mountain West), which shot 29.7 percent from the field and endured a five-minute stretch late in the second half without a field goal.

Matt Bradley scored a game-high 17 points for the Aztecs (9-3, 1-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

