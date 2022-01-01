Offense sputters as UNLV loses MW opener to San Diego State
UNLV’s offense sputtered in the second half of its Mountain West opener Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, and the Rebels fell 62-55 to San Diego State.
Donovan Williams scored 16 points to lead UNLV (8-6, 0-1 Mountain West), which shot 29.7 percent from the field and endured a five-minute stretch late in the second half without a field goal.
Matt Bradley scored a game-high 17 points for the Aztecs (9-3, 1-0).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
