UNLV Basketball

Overtime heroics from Johnson lead Rebels past UNR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) drives to the basket past Air Force Falcons guard Marcell Mc ...
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) drives to the basket past Air Force Falcons guard Marcell McCreary (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks toward the bench during the second half of a basketball game ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks toward the bench during the second half of a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore Jackie Johnson III’s overtime performance led UNLV to a 69-67 win over UNR in the regular-season finale Saturday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Rebels have swept the Wolf Pack for the second consecutive season, and UNLV coach Kevin Kruger has never lost against UNR.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless led UNLV with 24 points, and Johnson added 12 points for the the Rebels (18-12, 7-11 Mountain West).

The Wolf Pack fall to 22-9, 12-6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

