Pacific rallies for 74-66 victory over UNLV
UNLV took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Pacific rallied to take control and beat the Rebels 74-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Justin Moore scored 22 points for Pacific (11-3).
Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (4-8) with 19 points.
