Pacific rallies for 74-66 victory over UNLV

UNLV took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Pacific rallied to take control and beat the Rebels 74-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire reacts after being called for a technical foul Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin Moore scored 22 points for Pacific (11-3).

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (4-8) with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

