43°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Pacific rallies for 74-66 victory over UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2019 - 9:01 pm
 

UNLV took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Pacific rallied to take control and beat the Rebels 74-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Justin Moore scored 22 points for Pacific (11-3).

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (4-8) with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Jonah Antonio (10) reaches to block the shot of Kansas State Wildcats forward ...
Jonah Antonio back on floor for UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV guard Jonah Antonio said he will play Wednesday against Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center. He has missed the past six games with an injured left thumb.

 
Offensive droughts costing UNLV wins
By / RJ

UNLV plays at Fresno State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a rare Mountain West December game. The Rebels have gone through a series of dry scoring spells this season.

Cincinnati guard Chris McNeal (0) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) de ...
UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65
By Charlie Goldsmith Special to the / RJ

The Rebels trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left. Mitrou-Long scored 29 points.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, top/right, directs his team during their NCAA basketba ...
UNLV to be tested by 3-game road trip
By / RJ

UNLV plays at Cincinnati on Saturday, beginning a trip that also includes games at Fresno State and against Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.