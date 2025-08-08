Pastner rounds out 1st UNLV roster with forward from New Zealand

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner completed his first roster Friday by picking up a signed commitment from a forward from New Zealand.

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner thanks his family as he speaks during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coach Josh Pastner completed his first UNLV men’s basketball roster by receiving a signed commitment from small forward Walter Brown, the Rebels announced Friday.

Brown, listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, is from Christchurch, New Zealand. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He spent the last five years playing for the Canterbury Rams of the National Basketball League in New Zealand.

UNLV had an extra scholarship to give after freshman guard James Evans Jr. transferred to Cal State Northridge last month. Brown, as an older addition, should be able to make an immediate impact.

“We are excited for Walter to join the Runnin’ Rebel program,” Pastner said in a statement. “He is a versatile, gritty wing with offensive skill and is a proven winner that has a knack for making winning plays. He is an exceptional teammate and a great addition to the UNLV family.”

Brown averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Rams last season. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.

Brown has appeared on two National Basketball League championship teams and also won a title in Australia’s National Basketball League. He has represented New Zealand internationally at the FIBA World Cup.

Brown joins a long list of additions Pastner has brought in, a group that includes transfers Myles Che (UC Irvine), Ladji Dembele (Iowa), Howie Fleming Jr. (Texas-Rio Grande Valley), Al Green (Louisiana Tech), Emmanuel Stephen (Arizona) and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (Illinois).

Pastner also retained some of former coach Kevin Kruger’s high school commits, including former Coronado High standout Mason Abittan.

