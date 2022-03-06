Poor first half dooms UNLV against New Mexico in season finale

A poor start on offense put UNLV behind early, and New Mexico held on to secure a win at the Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday.

New Mexico's Jaelen House, center, drives against UNLV defenders, including Michael Nuga, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

New Mexico's Jamal Masburn Jr, shoots a running jumper over UNLV's Michael Nuga (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNM's KJ Jenkins shoots a 3-pointer against UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

All season, UNLV has proved it can hang with any team in the conference. New Mexico on Saturday proved the Rebels can be beaten by anyone, too.

A poor start on offense put UNLV behind early, and New Mexico held on to secure a 76-67 win at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, despite a comeback led by senior Bryce Hamilton and junior Justin Webster.

With its seeding already secured before the start of the game, the Rebels were sluggish and never found a rhythm in the first half.

The Lobos (13-18, 5-12 Mountain West) and sophomore Jamal Mashburn Jr. took advantage. Coming off a 27-point game against Fresno State, New Mexico’s leading scorer was responsible for his team’s first 10 points.

However, UNLV’s shooting proved to be the biggest problem for the Rebels (18-13, 10-8). They shot 23.3 percent from the field in the first half, including a 2-for-17 performance from 3-point range. New Mexico dictated the pace, even with Mashburn on the bench, and a 20-3 run gave the Lobos a 37-19 halftime lead.

Coming out of the break, UNLV tried to attack the basket in the second half. The Rebels only had eight points in the paint during the first 20 minutes, but Hamilton and fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr. made layups during the first 90 seconds of the second half.

New Mexico senior Saquan Singleton and junior Jaelen House provided the offense after Mashburn cooled off a bit. The Lobos guards attacked the paint, and while UNLV’s forwards have done a good job against post players all season, they struggled to keep up with the quicker guards.

The Rebels found their range from beyond the arc with 11 minutes to play. Hamilton put pressure on the rim and fought his way to the free-throw line.

UNLV also got its scoring spark from Webster off the bench. He hit 3-pointers on consecutive posessions and made a free throw as part of a 9-0 run to help the Rebels get back into the game. They also started to match the Lobos’ pace, pushing in transition to find open looks. However, a big 3-pointer by House helped halt the Rebels’ final push.

UNLV will now prepare for the Mountain West tournament where the Rebels will be the No. 5 seed. They will get a first-round bye and play No. 4 seed Wyoming in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Thomas &Mack Center. The Rebels beat the Cowboys 64-57 on March 2, the team’s only meeting this season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.