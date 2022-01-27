Practice makes more perfect for UNLV guard Jordan McCabe

After a rough stretch of games from three-point range, UNLV senior Jordan McCabe seems to have rediscovered his outside jumper ahead of the team’s trip Friday to Colorado State.

UNLV senior Jordan McCabe is all about repetition.

It doesn’t matter how he played in his most recent game. The former West Virginia guard wants to do the same workout, put up the same shots and hone the same skills every time he sets foot in the gym.

“My approach has stayed the same as long as I can remember,” McCabe said. “… You stay consistent no matter what.”

There’s only one variable in McCabe’s practice regimen — whether or not he shoots his halfcourt heave right as UNLV coach Kevin Kruger calls for the final breakdown before the end of organized practice.

“Only when I’m feeling it,” he said. “I’ve got to be a percentage guy more often than not, so I’ve got to think, ‘Am I feeling it today?’ Then I’ll shoot it.”

Wednesday at the Mendenhall Center practice gym, ahead of UNLV’s Friday night matchup against Colorado State, McCabe let it fly. Lining it up from the midcourt logo, the senior stepped into the shot on his way to the huddle. He nailed it – nothing but net.

McCabe’s halfcourt heave is a good sign for the Rebels. For the first time since his arrival at UNLV, he’s scored in double figures for two consecutive games, and he’s rediscovered his stroke from three-point range.

“He’s one of the guys who comes in every morning before practice to shoot and put in work,” said junior Victor Iwaukor, who played against McCabe in the Big 12. “I’m happy to see him start to make those shots.”

Starting with UNLV’s game against Omaha on Dec. 15, McCabe shot 6 of 24 from three-point range in seven games, just 25 percent. In his past two games, he’s gone 5 of 12.

Kruger thinks his point guard is still adjusting to his role as a scorer instead of just being a facilitator. He said the coaching staff is constantly telling McCabe to be confident in his shot and to let it fly when he has the chance.

“You’ve got to shoot out of a slump,” Kruger said. “I had an opportunity to play basketball for a while and shooting was about the only thing I could do for a little bit. So if you’re missing a few, the only way you can get out of it is take those open shots.”

UNLV will need McCabe to continue shooting and scoring. The team’s two most efficient three-point shooters, junior Donovan Williams and fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr., are both questionable for Friday night’s game.

Williams continues to recover from the knee injury which limited him to 14 minutes against San Diego State Monday, while Hamm missed practice Wednesday with non-COVID illness.

“It’s obviously a pretty big loss, but it’s nothing new for these guys,” Kruger said. “We had nine active bodies today, we’ve had a different lineup every few weeks … but they came in today and had one of their most spirited practices. I think at this point, unfortunately, they’re used to it.”

