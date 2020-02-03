46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Rebel Nation: Arroyo on recruiting tear; UNLV basketball hopes to end skid

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2020 - 12:47 pm
 

UNLV hopes to pull out of its three-game tailspin when it visits Utah State on Wednesday, a traditionally difficult place to play.

The football Rebels, however, come off a strong recruiting weekend with five three-star players added. Another committed on Monday.

Rebel Nation co-hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson talk about both teams in this week’s show.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J.Otzelberger directs his players on the court versus the New Mexico L ...
Defense betrays UNLV in loss at Colorado State
By Luke Zahlmann Special / RJ

Colorado State ended the first half on a 16-3 run en route to a 95-77 victory Saturday over the Rebels, who allowed more than 90 points for the first time this season.