Rebel Nation: Arroyo on recruiting tear; UNLV basketball hopes to end skid

Rebel Nation co-hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson talk about the recent developments regarding the UNLV men’s basketball and football teams in this week’s show.

UNLV hopes to pull out of its three-game tailspin when it visits Utah State on Wednesday, a traditionally difficult place to play.

The football Rebels, however, come off a strong recruiting weekend with five three-star players added. Another committed on Monday.

Rebel Nation co-hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson talk about both teams in this week’s show.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.