Rebel Nation: MW plays begins for UNLV
Rebel Nation hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discussed the state of the UNLV men’s basketball and football programs.
The UNLV men’s basketball team enters Mountain West play full time with games Wednesday against Utah State and Saturday against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.
In football, the Rebels are undergoing a transition with new coach Marcus Arroyo taking over.
