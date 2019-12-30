53°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebel Nation: MW plays begins for UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2019 - 3:59 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team enters Mountain West play full time with games Wednesday against Utah State and Saturday against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.

In football, the Rebels are undergoing a transition with new coach Marcus Arroyo taking over.

Rebel Nation hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discussed both topics on Monday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Pacific rallies for 74-66 victory over UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Pacific rallied to take control and beat the Rebels 74-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jonah Antonio (10) reaches to block the shot of Kansas State Wildcats forward ...
Jonah Antonio back on floor for UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV guard Jonah Antonio said he will play Wednesday against Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center. He has missed the past six games with an injured left thumb.