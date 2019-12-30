Rebel Nation: MW plays begins for UNLV

Rebel Nation hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discussed the state of the UNLV men’s basketball and football programs.

The Runnin' Rebels are entering Mountain West play with a 6-8 record and will first take on the defending conference champions in Utah State on New Year's Day. Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson recap the season thus far under first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team enters Mountain West play full time with games Wednesday against Utah State and Saturday against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.

In football, the Rebels are undergoing a transition with new coach Marcus Arroyo taking over.

Rebel Nation hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discussed both topics on Monday.

