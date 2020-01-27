68°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebel Nation: Talking UNLV basketball, Kobe Bryant’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 1:17 pm
 

Co-hosts Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discuss UNLV’s losses at UNR and to San Diego State over the past week in the latest taping of Rebel Nation.

They end the show discussing Kobe Bryant’s legacy, and UNLV’s players and coach T.J. Otzelberger reacted to the former NBA great’s death on Sunday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

