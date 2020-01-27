Rebel Nation: Talking UNLV basketball, Kobe Bryant’s death

Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson discussed UNLV’s losses at UNR and to San Diego State over the past week in the latest taping of Rebel Nation.

They end the show discussing Kobe Bryant’s legacy, and UNLV’s players and coach T.J. Otzelberger reacted to the former NBA great’s death on Sunday.

