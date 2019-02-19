Rebel Nation: UNLV beats San Jose State, Pitino back in coaching mix — VIDEO

The Runnin’ Rebels managed to barely run past the Spartans on Saturday night, after coming back from a halftime deficit to beat the worst team in the Mountain West 71-64.

Various Las Vegas media members also came out with the news that Rick Pitino’s name has once again come up as a possible head coach of the UNLV basketball program, per unnamed sources.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss these topics, as well as UNLV’s inconsistency and what that means moving forward as the season nears an end.

Check out the video above.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.