Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss the suffering program, as well as the recently released football schedule.

Rebel Nation: UNLV loses by 17 three games in a row -- VIDEO

Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) shoots as UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) and forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV basketball is on a downward spiral after suffering from three consecutive 17 point losses.

Head coach Marvin Menzies’ position with the team is in question, as his third year with the program is slowly coming to a close.

