UNLV is 5-1 in Conference Play After Big Win Over New Mexico

UNLV completed the conference sweep over New Mexico with a 74-58 win on Tuesday night.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson break down the win, as well as preview the Rebels next matchup against San Diego State on Saturday night.

