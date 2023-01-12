Rebels’ 2nd-half rally falls short in loss to Boise State

A 14-3 run by Boise State to start the second half doomed the UNLV men’s basketball team, which fell to 1-3 in Mountain West play with the loss Wednesday.

With four minutes left and UNLV desperately trying to keep Boise State within striking distance during the Rebels’ 84-66 loss Wednesday, Broncos point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. brought the ball up the court.

The second-team All-Mountain West guard last season had been silent for most of the first half, scoring just one point. But after UNLV fifth-year guard EJ Harkless missed two free throws that would have cut the deficit to six, Shaver had a chance to end the Rebels’ comeback.

Shaver found himself isolated with UNLV forward Victor Iwuakor near the left elbow and launched a 3. He nailed it.

Boise State made 14 3s to sink the Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV sophomore Keshon Gilbert had 14 points and Harkless scored 12 for the Rebels (12-4, 1-3 Mountain West), but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Wednesday marked UNLV’s sixth consecutive loss to Boise State, including conference tournament games. The Rebels haven’t beaten the Broncos since Feb. 26, 2020.

Boise State (13-4, 3-1) came out firing, as fifth-year guard Max Rice Jr. and sophomore Tyson Degenhart — the reigning Mountain West freshman of the year — combined to make three of the Broncos’ first four attempts from 3 to take an early 12-4 lead.

UNLV wasn’t helped by an early injury to Harkless, who hit the ground hard after a layup on the Rebels’ first possession. However, he was able to walk off the floor under his own power and eventually returned to the game.

Replacing Harkless early, fifth-year guard Jordan McCabe had another strong outing. He hit a deep 3 at the end of the shot clock with 15:31 remaining in the first half — UNLV’s only made 3 of the first half — then added a layup and a pair of mid-range jumpers to lead the Rebels with nine points in the first half.

Wednesday continued a string of good performances for McCabe. He’s scored at least seven points in three of his past four outings, and set a new UNLV career-high by grabbing seven rebounds to help UNLV take a 33-31 lead into the break.

It was the Rebels’ first halftime lead since Dec. 17, when they were up nine points against San Francisco, though UNLV eventually lost to the Dons 75-73.

UNLV didn’t come out of the locker room sharp. Boise State junior Chibuzo Agbo nearly completed consecutive four-point plays from the left corner, but he missed the second free-throw attempt. Still, Agbo’s points propelled the Broncos to a 14-3 run through the first three minutes of the second half.

The Rebels didn’t get the stops they needed for a large part of the second half, even as their scoring picked up. Degenhart did a good job finding open shooters against UNLV’s baseline double team, and the forward also combined well with fifth-year center Lukas Milner for easy layups in advantage situations.

Boise State shot 53.8 percent from 3 for the game.

Harkless tried to turn up the offense late, racking up points by aggressively attacking the rim.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Shaver’s 3 buried the Rebels’ comeback chances.

