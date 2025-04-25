Rebels add all-Big South forward, sharpshooting guard in portal

Coach Josh Pastner and the UNLV men’s basketball team picked up a senior forward from High Point and a junior guard from UC Irvine in the transfer portal.

UC Irvine guard Myles Che (77) drives the ball near UC San Diego guard Hayden Gray (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big West Conference tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

High Point forward Kimani Hamilton (5) plays during the first half of the Big South Championship NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Johnson City, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has made two more transfer portal additions.

Kimani Hamilton, a 6-foot-7-inch senior forward from High Point, and Myles Che, a 6-2 junior guard from UC Irvine, announced their commitment to UNLV on Thursday.

Hamilton, a former top-100 high school recruit out of Clinton, Mississippi, originally committed to Mississippi State but transferred to High Point after receiving limited playing time.

Hamilton earned first-team all-Big South honors in both of his seasons with the Panthers. This past season, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 32.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line to help High Point reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Hamilton reportedly drew interest from Kentucky, Arkansas, Cincinnati, N.C. State, Indiana, Georgia and DePaul in the portal.

Che averaged 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season while shooting 42.9 percent on 3-pointers, helping the Anteaters reach the National Invitation Tournament championship game. He played his freshman season for Chattanooga, which edged Irvine 85-84 in overtime for that NIT title.

In Pastner’s frontcourt, Hamilton will join former Alabama forward Naas Cunningham, Iowa forward Ladji Dembele and Arizona center Emmanuel Stephen as portal additions. Che slides in alongside guards Howard Fleming, Al Green and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Lady Rebels add coach

Joslyn Tinkle will join the UNLV women’s basketball program as an assistant coach.

The former Pepperdine and Montana assistant was a former teammate of Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque at Stanford.

“I’m thrilled to be joining UNLV and the winning culture Lindy and her staff have worked hard to build,” Tinkle said in a statement. “It is so exciting to be teaming up with Lindy again, as she has always been a fierce competitor of high character.”

Tinkle played one season in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm in 2013.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.