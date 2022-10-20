Rebels add first high school recruit for 2023

Brooklyn Hicks, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Lacey, Washington, committed to UNLV on Wednesday. He chose the Rebels over Pac-12 schools, Saint Mary’s and UNR, among others.

UNLV men’s basketball has added a second recruit to its 2023 class.

Brooklyn Hicks, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Timberline High School in Lacey, Washington, committed to the Rebels on Wednesday, sources close to the team confirmed. He chose UNLV over offers from Cincinnati, Oregon State, Washington State, Saint Mary’s, UNR and Rice.

Hicks averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior at Timberline, just northeast of Olympia, Washington. He spent the past summer playing with Seattle Rotary EYBL, one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier AAU programs.

First-year UNLV assistant Jamaal Williams spent five seasons coaching Seattle Rotary before making the jump to collegiate basketball in 2021.

The guard’s commitment comes after UNLV landed 2023 junior college forward Robert Whaley from the College of Southern Idaho on Monday. Hicks is the first high school commit for the Rebels’ 2023 class.

