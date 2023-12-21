65°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels add new opponent to schedule following cancellation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 3:05 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) shoots against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justice Hil ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) shoots against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justice Hill, left, and center Rick Issanza (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team added a game to its schedule Thursday.

The Rebels will host Bethesda University at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at Cox Pavilion because the Thomas & Mack Center is hosting “Disney on Ice.” TV information was not immediately available.

The extra game comes after UNLV canceled a previous contest on its schedule. The Rebels’ road matchup with Dayton on Dec. 6 was called off because of a shooting on UNLV’s campus.

“Adding a game during the season is always a challenge with many logistical details,” coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “We appreciate Bethesda’s willingness to travel to Las Vegas on short notice and play this game. With our injuries and eligibility, it’s a great opportunity for our roster to get more game experience together before conference play begins.”

UNLV season ticket holders can order up to four complimentary tickets to the game online until Dec. 26. An email will be sent directly to season ticket holders with more information. Seating will be on a general admission basis.

General public may purchase tickets to the game for $5 in advance or $10 on game day starting Dec. 26 at UNLVtickets.com.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

