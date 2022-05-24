86°F
Rebels add Southern California nonconference event to schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2022 - 11:39 am
 
Updated May 24, 2022 - 12:04 pm
In this Feb. 1, 2022, file photo, UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches UNLV guard Jordan ...
In this Feb. 1, 2022, file photo, UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV added a non-conference tournament on its schedule Tuesday.

The Rebels are one of eight teams who will play in the SoCal Challenge at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California, this year, with games scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of the So Cal Challenge,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “It is always great for us to play in Southern California, which is an easy travel destination for our fans, and look forward to competing against quality competition early in our non-conference season.”

Other participants in this event include Minnesota, California Baptist, Southern Illinois, CSU Northridge, Central Michigan, High Point and Tennessee State.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

