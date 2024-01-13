Rebels blow late lead, fall to No. 20 Utah State after 5-point play

No. 20 Utah State scored five points on its final possession to rally for a victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

The Aggies (16-1, 4-0 Mountain West) hit a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left, and the Rebels (8-7, 1-2) were simultaneously called for a foul away from the play. Utah State then hit two free throws to take its first lead of the game.

UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jump shot at the buzzer.

Sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez led the Rebels with 23 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

