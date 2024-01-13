52°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels blow late lead, fall to No. 20 Utah State after 5-point play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2024 - 2:33 pm
UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for ...
UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for ...
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for ...
UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) elevates over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (24) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) crashes off the chest of Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor ...
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) crashes off the chest of Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) on a pick during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) and forward Kalib Boone (10) celebrate another sore over the Ut ...
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) and forward Kalib Boone (10) celebrate another sore over the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No. 20 Utah State scored five points on its final possession to rally for an 87-86 victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aggies (16-1, 4-0 Mountain West) hit a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left, and the Rebels (8-7, 1-2) were simultaneously called for a foul away from the play. Utah State then hit two free throws to take its first lead of the game.

UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jump shot at the buzzer.

Sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez led the Rebels with 23 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

