Rebels blow second-half lead en route to first loss
The UNLV men’s basketball team built an 11-point lead Saturday over San Francisco at Thomas & Mack Center, but fell 75-73 to lose for the first time this season.
Dons guard Tyrell Roberts made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds to play.
Senior guard EJ Harkless scored 21 to lead the Rebels (10-1).
