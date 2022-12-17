48°F
jeff_german
UNLV Basketball

Rebels blow second-half lead en route to first loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger prepares for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA co ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger prepares for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Washington State Cougars in The Las Vegas Clash tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team built an 11-point lead Saturday over San Francisco at Thomas & Mack Center, but fell 75-73 to lose for the first time this season.

Dons guard Tyrell Roberts made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds to play.

Senior guard EJ Harkless scored 21 to lead the Rebels (10-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

