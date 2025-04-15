Rebels boost backcourt with latest transfer portal addition

UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has added a guard from the Southland Conference who just completed the best season of his collegiate career.

Creighton forward Jasen Green (0) drives against Texas-Rio Grande Valley guard Howie Fleming Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)

Texas-Rio Grande Valley guard guard Howie Fleming Jr. (5) passes the ball under pressure from Creighton guard Ty Davis (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)

The UNLV men’s basketball team added some backcourt size with its latest transfer portal addition.

Howard “Howie” Fleming Jr., a 6-foot-5-inch guard from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, has committed to join the Rebels, he announced via X on Tuesday.

Fleming averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a junior this season, starting 25 of 31 games for the Vaqueros, who went 16-15 overall and finished ninth in the Southland Conference at 8-12.

He spent his first two seasons at Illinois State, then transferred to Winthrop. He transferred again to Rio Grande Valley, where he spent a redshirt year before his most recent career-high season. He hadn’t averaged more than six points per game in any of his previous stops.

Fleming joins a growing group of portal additions under new UNLV coach Josh Pastner — Louisiana Tech guard Al Green, Arizona center Emmanuel Stephen and Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Pastner and his staff also retained four players recruited by previous coach Kevin Kruger in guard James Evans Jr., forward Jacob Bannarbie and incoming freshmen Tyrin Jones and Mason Abittan, a Coronado High standout.

The transfer portal closes April 22, and multiple former Rebels have yet to announce a new destination.

Lady Rebels

UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque has also been active in the portal, announcing the signing of former Fresno State guard Mariah Elohim.

The 5-10 Westlake, California, native was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with 9.7 points per game as a junior this season.

She’ll help fill the gaps created by three of La Rocque’s young core leaving. McKinna Brackens transferred to Arizona State, leading scorer Amarachi Kimpson committed to Miami, and Macy Spencer is headed to High Point.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.