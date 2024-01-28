Rebels bounce back, pull away in 2nd half to defeat San Jose State

After its worst loss of the season Tuesday against Air Force, the UNLV men’s basketball team came alive in the second half to earn a win at San Jose State on Saturday.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger is dismayed by the lack of another apparent foul call on the Air Force Falcons during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team had a chance to take the lead late in the first half Saturday at San Jose State.

The Rebels were within a single possession after trailing by as many as 12 points, then went scoreless over the last three minutes before the break.

When UNLV had a chance to take the lead in the second half, the Rebels didn’t miss their opportunity.

A key 8-0 run gave UNLV a comfortable lead it never gave up, as the Rebels pulled away for a 77-65 win over the Spartans at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California.

Fifth-year forward Keylan Boone led UNLV (10-9, 3-4 Mountain West) with 18 points and added six rebounds. Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 16 points, and junior guard Jackie Johnson III added 12 points off the bench for the Rebels.

San Jose State (8-12, 1-6), after a strong shooting first half, missed its first six field goals to start the second half.

UNLV used a 13-2 run during a three-minute stretch to take its first lead since the early seconds of the first half on a layup from Johnson to go ahead 48-47 with 10:13 left in the second half.

Once the Rebels took the lead, they didn’t miss the rest of the way, making their final 14 field goals.

UNLV shot 16 of 20 (80 percent) from the field in the second half and made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Keylan Boone scored 14 points in the second half, and Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

UNLV brought out a bigger starting lineup, with junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. — along with Thomas, Luis Rodriguez, Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone. Whaley made his first start of the season in place of injured fifth-year guard Justin Webster, who suffered a left ankle injury in the second half of Tuesday’s 90-58 home loss to Air Force.

San Jose State quickly jumped ahead. The Spartans scored seven points in less than a minute, aided by a pair of UNLV turnovers, to lead 9-3 at the 17:42 mark in the first half, which prompted coach Kevin Kruger to call a timeout.

The Spartans made their first eight field goals, including three 3-pointers to build a 17-7 lead less than five minutes into the game.

UNLV held San Jose State scoreless for nearly three minutes midway through the first half, but could only cut the deficit to seven. Spartans senior forward Trey Anderson knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:47 on the first half clock to stop their scoring drought and put San Jose State back ahead by double digits at 30-20.

Thomas, who scored 10 first-half points, gave the Rebels a spark with a transition layup to help ignite a 10-0 run late in the first half. Freshman guard Brooklyn Hicks scored a layup off a San Jose State turnover to get the Rebels within a basket, 32-30 with over three minutes left, for the first time since early in the half.

After a Kalib Boone layup, the Rebels went scoreless for the final 3:02 in the first half, missing their final four field goals going into the break, and San Jose State went into the locker room leading 39-32.

UNLV next hosts Fresno State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

