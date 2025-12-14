Rebels can’t cash in at free-throw line, suffer another upset loss

The UNLV men’s basketball team again lost as a heavy favorite, falling to Tennessee State on Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic at Lee’s Family Forum.

UNLV forward Walter Brown (22) puts up a shot against =Tennessee State Tigers guard Travis Harper II (2) during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV forward Emmanuel Stephen (34) and Tennessee State Tigers forward Kavien Jones (23) make a run for the loose ball during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) chases a loose ball during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Maybe the UNLV men’s basketball team should always want to play the role of an underdog.

Yeah. It lost as a favorite again.

UNLV fell to Tennessee State 63-60 on Saturday night as part of the Jack Jones Classic at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

The Tigers closed on a 10-4 run to seal the victory.

UNLV (4-6) lost despite shooting 32 free throws to just 13 for the Tigers (6-4).

Tennessee State opened the second half on an 11-3 run to take a 40-36 lead with 15:03 remaining.

But then the Rebels got defensive in forcing turnovers on consecutive possessions, cashing in with an Emmanuel Stephen dunk and two baskets by Tyrin Jones, the second tying the score at 42 with 12:02 left.

UNLV held a 33-29 halftime advantage in an opening 20 minutes when neither team played particularly well.

Tennessee State offered its share of fouls, however.

The Rebels were in the bonus with 10:59 left in the half and the double bonus with 9:09 remaining.

For this, UNLV shot 17 free throws compared with nine for Tennessee State.

It didn’t stop there. The Tigers continued to have whistles pointed in their direction to the level UNLV was in the bonus with 16:38 remaining in the game.

It was in the double bonus six minutes later.

What the Rebels were able to do in the first half was show their depth now that more and more bodies are regaining their health.

Ten played for UNLV, including redshirt sophomore forward Jacob Bannarbie (calf) and senior guard Howie Fleming Jr. (eye). Head coach Josh Pastner wasn’t sure of either’s availability before practice Thursday.

UNLV shot just 38.5 percent over the half, including just 2 of 9 on 3s. Tennessee State wasn’t much better at 43 percent while missing all of its seven 3-point attempts.

The Rebels would hold the half’s biggest lead at 29-20 before Tennessee State closed on a 9-4 run.

UNLV was led by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting. No other Rebel reached double figures in the half, but eight others scored.

It was 16-14 when UNLV went on a 13-6 run that allowed it the nine-point cushion. Seven of the 13 points came from the line.

But UNLV couldn’t find enough in the second half to put any distance between itself and the Tigers.

