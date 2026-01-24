Rebels can’t keep up with San Diego State’s sharp shooting in home loss

UNLV basketball’s five-game home win streak was snapped by San Diego State, which shot 61.5 percent from 3-point range, on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

NCAA approves jersey patches; UNLV has $11M deal in place

UNLV basketball preview: Rebels put 5-game home win streak on the line

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner watches a free throw for San Diego State during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner yells from the sidelines during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV student section roars as it tries to distract a San Diego State player at the free throw line during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Al Green (7) walks up to take the ball to throw it in bounds during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts to a foul called against him during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State forward Jeremiah Oden (25) and UNLV forward Emmanuel Stephen (34) vie for a rebound during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) and San Diego State forward Miles Heide (40) leap up for the tip off during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) looks up as players are announced before the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State guard Taj Degourville (24) tries to hold onto the ball as UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) defends during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) drives toward the basket against San Diego State guard BJ Davis (10) during the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 27 points and UNLV lost 82-71 to San Diego State on Saturday, ending the Rebels’ five-game win streak at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Kimani Hamilton added 12 points and Tyrin Jones scored 10 for the Rebels (10-9, 5-3 Mountain West).

Miles Byrd’s 23 points led the conference-leading Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 Mountain West), who shot 61.5 percent from the 3-point line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.