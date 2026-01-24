Rebels can’t keep up with San Diego State’s sharp shooting in home loss
UNLV basketball’s five-game home win streak was snapped by San Diego State, which shot 61.5 percent from 3-point range, on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 27 points and UNLV lost 82-71 to San Diego State on Saturday, ending the Rebels’ five-game win streak at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Kimani Hamilton added 12 points and Tyrin Jones scored 10 for the Rebels (10-9, 5-3 Mountain West).
Miles Byrd’s 23 points led the conference-leading Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 Mountain West), who shot 61.5 percent from the 3-point line.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
