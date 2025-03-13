Rebels come alive in 2nd half, advance in Mountain West tourney

UNLV scored only 21 points in the first half, but rallied to defeat Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament Wednesday.

Rebels guard Jailen Bedford (14) loses the ball out of bounds during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Air Force Falcons fan reacts to a call by a referee during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) gets caught up with Air Force Falcons forward Will Cooper (6) while trying to move the ball during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) and Air Force Falcons guard Kyle Marshall (35) reach for possession of the ball during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) eyes the basket during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sixth-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team beat No. 11 Air Force 68-59 in the first round of the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jalen Hill led four players in double figures for the Rebels (18-14) with 18 points. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry scored 13 points, Jailen Bedford had 13, and Jaden Henley added 12.

Ethan Taylor scored 23 points for the Falcons (4-28).

UNLV trailed 25-21 at halftime after shooting 24 percent from the field, but pulled away by going on a 21-3 run in the second half.

The Rebels next play No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.