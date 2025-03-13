Rebels come alive in 2nd half, advance in Mountain West tourney
UNLV scored only 21 points in the first half, but rallied to defeat Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament Wednesday.
The sixth-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team beat No. 11 Air Force 68-59 in the first round of the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jalen Hill led four players in double figures for the Rebels (18-14) with 18 points. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry scored 13 points, Jailen Bedford had 13, and Jaden Henley added 12.
Ethan Taylor scored 23 points for the Falcons (4-28).
UNLV trailed 25-21 at halftime after shooting 24 percent from the field, but pulled away by going on a 21-3 run in the second half.
The Rebels next play No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
