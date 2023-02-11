63°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels dismantled by San Diego State as series skid continues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, right, drives with the ball as UNLV guard EJ Harkless d ...
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, right, drives with the ball as UNLV guard EJ Harkless defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its fifth consecutive game to San Diego State, falling 82-71 Saturday at Viejas Arena.

The Rebels are 2-21 in their past 23 games against the Aztecs going back to the 2013-14 season.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 24 to lead the Rebels (16-9, 5-8 Mountain West), and sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert added 19 points.

The No. 25-ranked Aztecs improved to 20-5, 11-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

