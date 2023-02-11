Rebels dismantled by San Diego State as series skid continues
UNLV had a chance to measure up with Mountain West leader San Diego State on Saturday. The Rebels came up well short once again against the Aztecs.
SAN DIEGO — The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its fifth consecutive game to San Diego State, falling 82-71 Saturday at Viejas Arena.
The Rebels are 2-21 in their past 23 games against the Aztecs going back to the 2013-14 season.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 24 to lead the Rebels (16-9, 5-8 Mountain West), and sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert added 19 points.
The No. 25-ranked Aztecs improved to 20-5, 11-2.
