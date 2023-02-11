Rebels dismantled by San Diego State as series skid continues

UNLV had a chance to measure up with Mountain West leader San Diego State on Saturday. The Rebels came up well short once again against the Aztecs.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, right, drives with the ball as UNLV guard EJ Harkless defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its fifth consecutive game to San Diego State, falling 82-71 Saturday at Viejas Arena.

The Rebels are 2-21 in their past 23 games against the Aztecs going back to the 2013-14 season.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 24 to lead the Rebels (16-9, 5-8 Mountain West), and sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert added 19 points.

The No. 25-ranked Aztecs improved to 20-5, 11-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

