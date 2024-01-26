Rebels don’t want shocking loss to define their season

UNLV, coming off its worst loss of the season, will look to bounce back when the team plays San Jose State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20), guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) are dejected on the bench as the Air Force Falcons lead late by many points during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20), guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) are dejected on the bench as the Air Force Falcons lead late by many points during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to drive the lane against Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) is fouled hard on a drive by Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) attempts to calm down forward Keylan Boone (20) frustrated by the domination of the Air Force Falcons during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is dejected on the bench as the Air Force Falcons lead by many points during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger is dismayed by the lack of another apparent foul call on the Air Force Falcons during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV was competing with — and beating — the top teams in the Mountain West last week.

The Rebels opened their conference schedule against five teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament or be on the bubble by most bracketologists.

They beat No. 25 New Mexico. They snapped Boise State’s 25-game home winning streak. They had losses to No. 16 Utah State and No. 24 Colorado State come down to a single possession.

Then the Air Force game happened Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV trailed by double digits just 6:03 in and lost 90-58 to the Falcons, who snapped an eight-game losing streak. It was the Rebels’ largest margin of defeat this season.

“Everyone has bad games. This was one where it just snowballed,” coach Kevin Kruger said.

UNLV (9-9, 2-4 Mountain West) will look to move forward when it plays at San Jose State (8-11, 1-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kruger said the Air Force loss was the “first bad game” his team has had in conference play. He said the Rebels shouldn’t be judged by the defeat.

“I don’t think (the Air Force loss) should define this group,” Kruger said. “It’s a group that’s fought through a lot this year and gotten better as the season’s gone on. If you want to pick that one game and say that’s who we are — I wouldn’t agree with you.”

Kruger said in practice he’s seen a “good humility” after the loss. UNLV knows it needs to come out stronger.

“There’s going to be days where shots aren’t falling and you aren’t at your best every day, but that’s no excuse,” fifth-year forward Kalib Boone said. “We’ve got to bounce back, learn from it and be better.”

The Rebels’ task will be tougher without fifth-year guard Justin Webster, who suffered a left ankle injury against the Falcons.

Webster was in a boot and crutches Thursday and did not practice. Kruger said UNLV will be without Webster “for a little while.”

The Rebels are already down starting forward Jalen Hill, who is out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

“We’ve got to figure it out,” Kruger said. “We’ve got to be problem solvers and find groups with good connectivity.”

Kruger said everyone could see “expanded minutes” to fill Webster’s role. Fifth-year forward Keylan Boone, junior guard Shane Nowell and freshman guard Brooklyn Hicks are among the players UNLV could turn to Saturday.

San Jose State does have some ways to hurt the Rebels.

Junior guard Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.7 points per game, eighth-most in the Mountain West. The Spartans also lead the conference with an average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game.

UNLV will need to defend the perimeter much better than it did Tuesday, when it allowed Air Force to shoot 50 percent from behind the arc.

“Our defense has to be on point,” Kalib Boone said. “We’ve been doing a better job guarding the 3-point line and being a little more physical. Rebounding — we’re still trying to get better at that. But our intent on defense has been a lot better.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.