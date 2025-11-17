Rebels earn blowout victory in Josh Pastner’s return to Memphis

Senior guard Howie Fleming Jr. had a career-high 25 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team rolled to a victory in coach Josh Pastner’s return to Memphis.

Sports buffet: Las Vegas braces for busy week with Raiders, F1 and more

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner encourages his players against the Montana Grizzlies during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Howie Fleming Jr. scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half, and the UNLV men’s basketball team rolled to a 92-78 victory over Memphis on Sunday in coach Josh Pastner’s return to FedEx Forum.

Freshman guard Issac Williamson had 25 points and made six 3-pointers in his first career start. Tyrin Jones added 14 points, all in the second half, and Kimani Hamilton had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rebels (2-2), who led by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Pastner coached Memphis from 2009 to 2016, guiding the Tigers to four NCAA Tournaments and three conference tournament titles.

UNLV shot 50 percent from the field and finished with 23 fast break points. The Rebels forced 18 turnovers and converted them into 30 points.

Fleming’s previous career high was 20 points. He was 8-for-10 from the field in the first half as UNLV took a 49-36 lead.

Memphis (1-2) got within 82-74 with 4:20 remaining in the second half but couldn’t get any closer. The Tigers were led by Julius Thedford’s 16 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.