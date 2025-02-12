Rebels earn most dominant win of season against Air Force
UNLV’s men’s basketball team earned its largest win of the season, defeating Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV’s men’s basketball team beat Air Force 77-52 on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center.
It was the Rebels’ most dominant win of the season, surpassing an 80-59 blowout of Pepperdine on Nov. 20.
Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry led UNLV (13-12, 7-7 Mountain West) with 15 points.
Luke Kearney had 17 points for the Falcons (3-22, 0-14).
UNLV next plays at Fresno State on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
