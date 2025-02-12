45°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels earn most dominant win of season against Air Force

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) dunks the ball against Air Force during the first half of a bask ...
UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) dunks the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) tries to intercept a pass intended for Air Force guard Ethan Tay ...
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) tries to intercept a pass intended for Air Force guard Ethan Taylor (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket against UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) ...
Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket against UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) drives the ball against UNLV during the first half of a basket ...
Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) drives the ball against UNLV during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) lays up the ball against Air Force during the first half of a ba ...
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) lays up the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) reaches to grab a rebound against Air Force forward Caleb Walker ( ...
UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) reaches to grab a rebound against Air Force forward Caleb Walker (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass the ball as Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) get ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass the ball as Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) gets tripped up during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against Air Fo ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket around UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) ...
Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket around UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2025 - 8:50 pm
 

UNLV’s men’s basketball team beat Air Force 77-52 on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the Rebels’ most dominant win of the season, surpassing an 80-59 blowout of Pepperdine on Nov. 20.

Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry led UNLV (13-12, 7-7 Mountain West) with 15 points.

Luke Kearney had 17 points for the Falcons (3-22, 0-14).

UNLV next plays at Fresno State on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

