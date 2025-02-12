Rebels earn most dominant win of season against Air Force

UNLV’s men’s basketball team earned its largest win of the season, defeating Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center.

Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket around UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass the ball as Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) gets tripped up during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) reaches to grab a rebound against Air Force forward Caleb Walker (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) lays up the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) drives the ball against UNLV during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Air Force guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the basket against UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) tries to intercept a pass intended for Air Force guard Ethan Taylor (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) dunks the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s men’s basketball team beat Air Force 77-52 on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the Rebels’ most dominant win of the season, surpassing an 80-59 blowout of Pepperdine on Nov. 20.

Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry led UNLV (13-12, 7-7 Mountain West) with 15 points.

Luke Kearney had 17 points for the Falcons (3-22, 0-14).

UNLV next plays at Fresno State on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.