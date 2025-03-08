Rebels end regular season with loss at Mountain West champ

The UNLV men’s basketball team couldn’t keep up in the second half with New Mexico, which wrapped up the outright Mountain West regular-season title.

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) heads down the court at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jessica Baca/Albuquerque Journal)

UNLV center Pape N’Diaye, left, guards New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joseph at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jessica Baca/Albuquerque Journal)

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks, right, looks for an opening while guarded by New Mexico guard CJ Noland at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jessica Baca/Albuquerque Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost 81-67 to New Mexico in its regular-season finale Friday at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jalen Hill had 16 points for the Rebels (17-14, 11-9 Mountain West), and Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry and Jaden Henley scored 14 each.

Nelly Junior Joseph and Donovan Dent had 26 and 20 points, respectively, for the Lobos (25-6, 17-3), who will have the No. 1 seed in next week’s Mountain West tournament as the regular-season champion.

It was a one-point game (65-64) with 6:28 to play, but the Rebels didn’t score another field goal until the final 34 seconds.

Julian Rishwain, who had a carer-high 26 points in UNLV’s last outing, exited the game with a lower leg injury after scoring eight points in the first half.

UNLV was also still without leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr. (shoulder).

The sixth-seeded Rebels next play Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.