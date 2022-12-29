52°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels fall in overtime to San Jose State in MW opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 9:12 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Dayton Flyers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Guard EJ Harkless scored 20 points, all after the first half, but UNLV was beaten by San Jose State 75-72 Wednesday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Senior guard Justin Webster added 11 points for the Rebels (11-2, 0-1 Mountain West)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Rebels off to first 10-0 start since 1990-91
By / RJ

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger and the legendary Jerry Tarkanian have something in common. In the past 32 years, they are the only two coaches who have led the Rebels to a 10-0 start to a season.

