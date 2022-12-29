Rebels fall in overtime to San Jose State in MW opener
Guard EJ Harkless scored 20 points, all after the first half, but UNLV was beaten by San Jose State in overtime Wednesday night in San Jose, California.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Guard EJ Harkless scored 20 points, all after the first half, but UNLV was beaten by San Jose State 75-72 Wednesday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
Senior guard Justin Webster added 11 points for the Rebels (11-2, 0-1 Mountain West)
