Rebels fall short at UNR in 4th straight defeat

The UNLV men’s basketball team had chances late but couldn’t pull out a victory against UNR on Saturday night in Reno. The Rebels have lost four straight games.

Rebels guard Jaden Henley dribbles the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNR’s Tyler Rolison went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 25.8 seconds, and UNLV’s second-half rally fell short in a 71-65 loss on Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Rebels (11-11, 5-6 Mountain West) dropped their fourth straight.

Dedan Thomas Jr.’s pull-up jumper with 1:18 remaining tied the score at 65, but UNLV was held without a point the rest of the way.

Jaden Henley led UNLV with 14 points, and Thomas had 12 points and six assists. Jeremiah Cherry added 12 points for the Rebels.

Nick Davidson had 14 points and was one of four players in double figures for UNR (12-10, 4-7), which snapped a three-game losing skid.

