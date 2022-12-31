60°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels fall to Aztecs, start 0-2 in Mountain West play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and center David Muoka (12) fight for a loose ball agains ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and center David Muoka (12) fight for a loose ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) and guard Matt Bradley (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) makes a pass behind the back of San Diego State Aztecs fo ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) makes a pass behind the back of San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) dribbles the ball as San Diego State Aztecs guard Adam Seik ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) dribbles the ball as San Diego State Aztecs guard Adam Seiko (2) defends him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball as San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball as San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (20) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) defends a shot by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler ...
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) defends a shot by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) takes a shot under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs g ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) takes a shot under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and San Diego State Aztecs guard Micah Parrish (3) fight ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and San Diego State Aztecs guard Micah Parrish (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts after a play during the first half of an ...
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) goes up for a shot as San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Brad ...
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) goes up for a shot as San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (20) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its second consecutive game to open conference play Saturday, falling 76-67 to San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior wing Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points, and fifth-year wing EJ Harkless had 18 for the Rebels (11-3, 0-2 Mountain West).

San Diego State moves to 11-3 (2-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

