Rebels fall to Aztecs, start 0-2 in Mountain West play
Turnovers and poor rebounding continue to plague UNLV, which lost to San Diego State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to fall to 0-2 in Mountain West play.
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its second consecutive game to open conference play Saturday, falling 76-67 to San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Senior wing Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points, and fifth-year wing EJ Harkless had 18 for the Rebels (11-3, 0-2 Mountain West).
San Diego State moves to 11-3 (2-0).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
