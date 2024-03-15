Rebels fall to San Diego State in OT, await postseason fate — PHOTOS

A 3-pointer by freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. did not fall at the buzzer, and UNLV fell short against San Diego State in a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal.

UNLV will watch the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament semifinals on its home floor for the 10th straight year.

A heartbreaking finish ended the Rebels’ run before it got started, as they were eliminated in their quarterfinal matchup with San Diego State on Thursday at the Thomas &Mack Center.

The anguish was extended an extra five minutes this time. UNLV suffered a 74-71 overtime loss that wasn’t sealed until point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 3-point attempt fell short at the final buzzer.

It was a disappointing end to an incredible performance for the freshman. Thomas had 29 points and five assists, plus tied the game with a one-handed runner with less than a second to play in regulation.

The fourth-seeded Rebels (19-12) ultimately couldn’t overcome the absence of senior forward Kalib Boone against the fifth-seeded Aztecs (23-9). San Diego State dominated the glass on both ends of the floor, which allowed it to attempt 19 more shots than UNLV.

“The key to the game was rebounding,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “We took a major step forward on that when (Boone) didn’t play because he is a sensational rebounder.”

Boone, who is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season, tried to warm up on an injured ankle. He checked into the game in the first half but came out for good after only a minute.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Rebels 50-31 with Boone unable to continue. San Diego State finished with 25 offensive rebounds.

“He really wanted to play and he tried,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “He warmed it up, but he just didn’t quite have that trust level in it. It was a tough decision for him, but kind of an easy decision as a coach because you certainly don’t want him to hurt it worse or struggle or do anything to it that could delay the possibility of getting back.”

The Rebels still put up a fight and came close to their first Mountain West semifinal since 2014.

They trailed by 10 with 6:33 remaining in the second half, but outscored the Aztecs 15-5 down the stretch to force overtime. Thomas’ game-tying basket capped off an impressive rally.

“Get him the ball, get a screen for him and let him rock,” said fifth-year Keylan Boone, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. “He’s going to make the right read. He always does.”

That same formula worked for the Rebels most of the game.

Thomas had 10 points in the first half and helped UNLV build a 10-point lead with 1:20 remaining until intermission. San Diego State proceeded to hit a pair of free throws and give itself some life before the half.

The Rebels held the ball under their own basket with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, but senior guard Darrion Trammell intercepted a pass from Boone and hit a 3-pointer to cut the Aztecs’ deficit to five.

“A bone-headed play by me,” Boone said. “I was just trying to force a play that wasn’t there.”

Dutcher said his team built off that sequence when play resumed.

San Diego State went on a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a seven-point lead 5:43 after the intermission. That put the Aztecs in control for the first time.

“I think we were 1-for-9 from 3 in the first half, and (Trammell’s shot) was the only make,” Dutcher said. “That was such an important shot and that can turn the tide of a game, and maybe it did.”

Senior forward Jaedon LeDee had 25 of his 34 points and 11 of his 16 rebounds after halftime for San Diego State. His bank shot off the glass with 12.7 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Aztecs their first lead of the extra session.He added a pair of free throws after a Thomas scoop shot in the lane came up short.

San Diego State advances to play top-seeded Utah State (27-5) in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Rebels will wait until Sunday to learn their postseason fate.

They are currently projected to be an NIT team by most forecasts.

“We finished fourth in this conference and I think we’re trying to send six or however many as a conference (to the NCAA Tournament),” Kruger said. “We had some great wins and we’ve clearly gotten better since January 1 or even before the Christmas break. I think there’s a lot of reason to invite us. I think it’s a team deserving of the postseason, deserving of the NIT for sure.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.