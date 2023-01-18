48°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels fall to Utah State for 3rd straight loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 8:28 pm
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) and Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) fight for a rebound during the ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) and Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of ...
UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Utah State guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) passes the ball as UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends du ...
Utah State guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) passes the ball as UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UNLV during the ...
Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) dunks the ball as UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) looks on d ...
Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) dunks the ball as UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) makes a 3-pointer as UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends ...
Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) makes a 3-pointer as UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall (14) and Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) fight for a rebound during t ...
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall (14) and Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) shoots the ball as Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) and guard Sean ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) shoots the ball as Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) and guard Sean Bairstow (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Freshman Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points, but UNLV lost 75-71 to Utah State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

The loss was the Rebels’ third straight.

Guard Jordan McCabe scored 17 points for the Rebels (12-6, 1-5 Mountain West).

The Aggies are 15-4 and 4-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

