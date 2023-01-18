Rebels fall to Utah State for 3rd straight loss
Freshman Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points, but UNLV lost 75-71 to Utah State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.
The loss was the Rebels’ third straight.
Guard Jordan McCabe scored 17 points for the Rebels (12-6, 1-5 Mountain West).
The Aggies are 15-4 and 4-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
