Rebels handle Wyoming, earn 3rd straight victory
The UNLV men’s basketball team rolled to its third straight victory Saturday, beating Wyoming 62-48 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (12-9, 5-4 Mountain West) built a 31-23 halftime lead on the Cowboys (12-10, 5-4) and never looked back.
UNLV has a week off before playing New Mexico at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 in Albuquerque.
