52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Rebels handle Wyoming, earn 3rd straight victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 6:58 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) shoots against Wyoming Cowboys forward Cam Manyawu (5) du ...
UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) shoots against Wyoming Cowboys forward Cam Manyawu (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team rolled to its third straight victory Saturday, beating Wyoming 62-48 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (12-9, 5-4 Mountain West) built a 31-23 halftime lead on the Cowboys (12-10, 5-4) and never looked back.

UNLV has a week off before playing New Mexico at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 in Albuquerque.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
1
Target pulls product dedicated to Civil Rights icons after Vegas teacher shows error
Target pulls product dedicated to Civil Rights icons after Vegas teacher shows error
2
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
3
Another high speed internet option could be coming to Las Vegas
Another high speed internet option could be coming to Las Vegas
4
Bono, The Edge party at off-Strip tiki bar
Bono, The Edge party at off-Strip tiki bar
5
CARTOON: Old grievances
CARTOON: Old grievances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hill: Giving RJ readers a look at spectacle of Super Bowl radio row
Hill: Giving RJ readers a look at spectacle of Super Bowl radio row
Las Vegas kids try to be next Andy Reid at Punt, Pass, Kick finals
Las Vegas kids try to be next Andy Reid at Punt, Pass, Kick finals
Biden overwhelmingly wins S. Carolina’s Democratic primary
Biden overwhelmingly wins S. Carolina’s Democratic primary
Las Vegas headliners flourish on Super Bowl weekend
Las Vegas headliners flourish on Super Bowl weekend
US, Britain strike 36 Houthis targets in second wave
US, Britain strike 36 Houthis targets in second wave
Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say
Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say