Rebels handle Wyoming, earn 3rd straight victory

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) shoots against Wyoming Cowboys forward Cam Manyawu (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team rolled to its third straight victory Saturday, beating Wyoming 62-48 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (12-9, 5-4 Mountain West) built a 31-23 halftime lead on the Cowboys (12-10, 5-4) and never looked back.

UNLV has a week off before playing New Mexico at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 in Albuquerque.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

