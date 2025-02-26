Rebels hold on for victory at San Jose State

The UNLV men’s basketball team did just enough to earn a road win over San Jose State on Monday night to get back above .500 in the Mountain West.

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) shoots over San Jose State Spartans guard Josh Uduje (9) and center Robert Vaihola (22) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat San Jose State 77-71 on Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose State, California.

It was the Rebels’ second game without leading scoring Dedan Thomas Jr., while The Spartans were down three starters.

Jaden Henley led UNLV (15-13, 9-8) with 22 points.

Josh Uduje had 27 points for San Jose State (13-17, 6-12).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

