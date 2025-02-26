65°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels hold on for victory at San Jose State

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) shoots over San Jose State Spartans guard Josh Uduje (9) and center Robert Vaihola (22) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 9:04 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat San Jose State 77-71 on Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose State, California.

It was the Rebels’ second game without leading scoring Dedan Thomas Jr., while The Spartans were down three starters.

Jaden Henley led UNLV (15-13, 9-8) with 22 points.

Josh Uduje had 27 points for San Jose State (13-17, 6-12).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

