UNLV Basketball

Rebels hold on for win, move to 10-0 for first time since 1990-91

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts after a play against Hawaii during the first half of ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts after a play against Hawaii during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert had a career-high 25 points, and UNLV beat Washington State 74-70 on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden in the first game of the Las Vegas Clash.

It’s the first 10-0 start for the Rebels since the 1990-91 season when UNLV won its first 34 games under coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Fifth-year wing Elijah Harkless scored 20 points for the Rebels. Washington State fell to 4-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST