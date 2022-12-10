Rebels hold on for win, move to 10-0 for first time since 1990-91

The UNLV men’s basketball team reached its first 10-0 start since the 1990-91 season, beating Washington State behind Keshon Gilbert’s career day.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts after a play against Hawaii during the first half of a basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert had a career-high 25 points, and UNLV beat Washington State 74-70 on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden in the first game of the Las Vegas Clash.

It’s the first 10-0 start for the Rebels since the 1990-91 season when UNLV won its first 34 games under coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Fifth-year wing Elijah Harkless scored 20 points for the Rebels. Washington State fell to 4-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.